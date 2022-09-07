[Breaking news update, published at 3:08 a.m. ET]
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, police said at a news conference early Thursday morning.
[Breaking news update, published at 3:08 a.m. ET]
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, police said at a news conference early Thursday morning.
The shootings happened across multiple crime scenes, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said.
The shootings began as early as 12:56 a.m. and continued through the late evening hours, triggering a shelter in place order for the area as police searched for the gunman, Davis said.
The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested following a high-speed chase and was being transported to the Shelby County Jail, Davis said.
[Original story, published at 11:54 p.m. ET]
A 19-year-old man is in custody after the Memphis Police Department issued alerts about an "armed and dangerous" suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in the Tennessee city, according to posts from the department's Twitter account.
Police tweeted about Wednesday evening that residents should be on the lookout for the suspect.
"If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," police tweeted.
"If you do not need to be out, please stay home!," city officials tweeted.
About 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that a shelter in place for the area where the suspect was detained had been lifted.
CNN has reached out to police for comment.
Police earlier tweeted a photo of the suspect and in another post identified him as Ezekiel Kelly.
Police said in their initial tweet about the manhunt that they received reports the suspect was "recording his actions on Facebook."
Meta, Facebook's parent company said it's working closely with law enforcement on the case.
The social media giant said it was in touch with the department shortly after police made their initial public alerts and have since removed video content that may be related to the incident.
CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker. ranked the 25 top-earning women's tennis players of all time, using data compiled by the WTA Tour. Earning totals are current as of Aug. 1, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.