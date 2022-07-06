...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...For much of north and central Georgia, except the far
northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A tip from a 'hero citizen' thwarted a mass shooting planned for July 4 celebration in Richmond, Virginia, police say
One phone call saved countless lives and prevented a potential mass shooting during July 4 celebrations in Richmond, Virginia, the police chief and mayor said Wednesday.
The "hero" tipster overheard a conversation that a mass shooting was being planned for the celebration at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater and called that information into police on July 1, said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith during a news conference. The amphitheater seats 2,400 people, according to the city's website.
The same day as the tip, police went to a residence at the 1000 block of Columbia Ave. where they found the weapons and ammunition. In total, police found two assault rifles, one handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition at the home, Smith said.
One man was arrested Friday and police put surveillance on a second person, who was arrested Tuesday, the chief said. Both suspects have been charged with being non-citizens in possession of a firearm.
"They were planning to, actually, shoot up our Fourth of July celebration," Smith said. "We know what their intent is but we don't have their motive, we do know that they lived at the same location."
Both men are being held without bond at the Richmond City Jail, Smith said.
"Our officers quietly investigated and collaborated with their law enforcement partners and the community to stop what could've been a terrible day for the city of Richmond," Mayor Levar Stoney said. "As we continue to live through an era, an age, of mass shootings and all around our country, no community is immune."
The US Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were also involved in the investigation, Smith said. Police did not elaborate further on plans for the mass shooting but reiterated the importance of the tip.
"There's no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved from one phone call," Smith said. "Public safety is a responsibility of us all. One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July."
The carnage in Highland Park punctuates an already bloody American spring and summer -- during the past 186 days, more than 300 mass shootings have happened in the US, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit tracking such incidents.
Professional baseball in the U.S. dates back nearly 150 years, to the founding of the National League in 1876. Many major cities in the U.S. have hosted one or more franchises for much of that span, and teams that are founded in one city have tended to stay there. Baseball’s long history as … Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN's Jason Hanna, Adrienne Broaddus and Helen Regan contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.