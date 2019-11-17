It is 11:57 p.m., Nov. 11, 2019, three minutes remaining to celebrate Veterans Day. Yes, the parades are over, most of the speeches a vague memory, the Saturday night Freedom Ball at the Atlanta Aquarium Ballroom destined for a photo album, the presentation at Georgia Piedmont Technical College chalked-up as successful, appreciated, and the four pans of lasagna empty.
Another magnificent Veterans Day is history. Yet, as I read the posts on Facebook, respond to emails, and sort out dozens of business cards received in exchange for mine, I’m not entirely confident my contribution this year was top notch. The reason for doubt is personal, but I will share this: Veterans Day is now one of the most celebrated holidays of the year, and may soon be the most celebrated month of the year. This is a good thing, but I’m always precautious of good things being ruined by bad people.
Let me explain. Until the last Vietnam veteran breathes his last breath, the subconscious dread of societal abandonment shall linger. Our own government left us to wither and die on the battlefield and the vocal protests by our own citizens made our homecoming unkind, heartbreaking, and scarred our souls forever. We know from our own hostile experiences, abroad and at home, that the vacillating world of politicians will pit citizen against citizen for that one last crucial vote. If degrading the military wins that vote, then so be it. I pray that I don’t once again witness such political debauchery, and at my age chances are that I won’t, but eventually younger Americans will once again witness the military being used as an extremist punching bag.
You may ask, what makes them do it, these men and women willing don the uniform and virtually sign their lives away? ‘Avenge Pearl Harbor’ enticed millions of Americans to join and to fight and to die, men like Iwo Jima veteran Gerald Hipps, submariner Charles Crews, B-17 pilot Roy Reid, P-51 Mustang fighter pilot Punchy Powell, and the Morris twins on Omaha Beach. Back then, it just seemed like the right thing to do.
Korea, the so-called Forgotten War, carried its own albatross by being caught between the unconditional surrender doctrine of WWII and the ‘Honorable Withdrawal’ from Vietnam. Soldiers like Ray Hambrick fought hand-to-hand combat against hordes of Chinese soldiers, U.S. Marines like General Ray Davis fought and nearly froze to death at the Chosin Reservoir, one of my uncles, Warren Verble, flew in and out of ground fire on a daily basis as a crew chief on C-47 cargo planes, Henry Gaddis fired mortar round after mortar round as armored carriers hauled fresh troops into combat then brought back loads of bodies. The ‘Forgotten War’ will never be forgotten by the men who fought for their lives on desolate mountainous turf as peace talks in Panmunjom bickered over the size of the negotiating table.
Vietnam: the French move out and we move in, stepping into the quagmire of indecision by Washington, DC and the horror of fighting under crippling rules of engagement. If the war in Southeast Asia proved anything, it was how not to fight a war; yet, had we been victorious I’m not exactly sure what we would have won. I lost a few high school buddies to the war, but most of us made it home; some bearing physical scars, others mental trauma, many of us both, yet each one of us would never enjoy the same innocence as when we deployed.
Approximately 2.7 million Americans served ‘boots on the ground’ in Southeast Asia, including North and South Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. About 450,000 are still with us. Our brothers and sisters that have passed early on never experienced a ‘thank you’ for their service, their nations’ gratitude, not even a free meal on Veterans Day. That weighs heavy on my heart; that thousands upon thousands of Vietnam veterans went to their graves without their honorable recognition.
Then why did they do it? Maybe they didn’t want to, perhaps they disagreed with the politics of Vietnam, and perchance they didn’t want to face the soul-searching option of killing or being killed. But they went, they answered their call to duty, they did what had to be done, and at least among the veterans of Nam we know we did a damn good job.
You know folks, this year I rode in a Corvette convertible in the Atlanta Veterans Day Parade representing the Atlanta WWII Round Table as their Commander. I waved at folks lining the parade route, I smiled when appropriate, and even threw a few humorous remarks to the parade-goers as my less-than-formal personality compelled me to do. Albeit, I’m not a British Royal Family hand waver. I would have gladly given up my seat in that sleek Corvette to a wounded warrior of any war.
As one of the so-called VIPs in the reviewing stand, I essentially had a front row seat to enjoy the majority of the parade. It was well done, a masterful display of honor, duty, and country. Yet, even as two and three star Generals addressed me as ‘Sir’ and I replied in kind, as I rubbed elbows with the Consulate Generals from Japan and Taiwan, and waved comically at a police drone hovering overhead, my thoughts still sought refuge from being classified as a VIP to that of a simple soldier. I experienced the same feeling that evening while attending the Freedom Ball at the Atlanta Aquarium Ballroom, not really feeling ‘out of place,’ but conceivably not as worthy as a wounded warrior from any war.
My doldrums this year may have been sparked by the sudden death of Tom Kimmel, grandson of Admiral Husband Kimmel, our fleet commander at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. I knew Tom personally. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the Navy then retired from his second career as an F.B.I. agent. Yet, Tom fought the good fight all his life to reestablish his grandfather’s original rank and honor after he was used as the scapegoat for the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. With Tom’s passing, who then will carry on the good fight to right a wrong as horrific as the United States 7th Fleet Commander at Pearl Harbor being accused of and convicted for Dereliction of Duty? As General William C. Westmoreland eloquently stated, “The military doesn’t start wars. Politicians start wars.”
I have a tendency to refer to the veterans I interview as, ‘my veterans,’ when in fact they are ‘our veterans.’ But allow me the small favor of saying I’m losing too many of ‘my veterans’ too often, and especially in the last few years. WWII combat veteran and dear friend, Grady Mullins, reported for his final inspection a few short months ago. The men mentioned at the beginning of this story, Iwo Jima veteran Gerald Hipps; Pearl Harbor survivor and B-17 pilot Roy Reid; submariner Charles Crews; Mustang pilot Punchy Powell; the twins Jack and Bill Morris of Omaha Beach; my Uncle and flyboy Warren Verble; all gone.
In Rockdale and Newton counties we lost a remarkable soldier and public servant in Bud Sosebee; former sheriff and veteran of WWII, J.T. Wallace; the sometimes spy in the Cold War, Col. Bud Northcutt; Korean War sailor C.R. McCullough; my buddy and always humorous Sherman tanker Freeman Barber, well-known and well-respected Army veteran Harry Lindsey, D-Day survivor James Fleming, my Vietnam brother Andy Farris, LCC (Landing Craft, Control) radioman Paul Glover, who survived five major invasions in the Pacific; Battle of the Bulge survivor Roy Hector, Marine recon veteran Ralph Dunlap, who reconnoitered 50 beaches in the Pacific before his fellow Marines landed ashore; and self-proclaimed “incorrigible” B-17 inflight armorer-gunner Bob Zekowski, all have reported for their final inspection.
WWII General and Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service Pete Wheeler, who kept a bust of Hitler’s head in a Jewish shopping bag; African-American Virgil Weems of the Montford Point Marines; WWII Russian signal corps infantry officer and paratrooper Colonel Knanon Zaretsky; British fighter pilot Sir Denis Payne, who trained in Americus and loved all Southern food except for fried okra; John Schonecker, who was the only Marine I’ve interviewed that was in the first wave of attack on Guadalcanal; glider pilot Guy Gunter, who survived four major glider assaults in WWII; survivor of the Bataan Death March and three years as a POW, Dr. Lester Tenney; B-24 nose gunner Arlie Ackerman, who survived 35 missions over Germany; and Chamorro (Guam) Jesus Cepeda, who joined the U.S. Navy and survived Pearl Harbor, then was in Tokyo Bay for the Japanese surrender; all these fine men have passed away.
‘Tsalagi’ (Cherokee) Native American Billy Bob Walkabout was the most decorated Native American of the Vietnam War. He earned the nation’s second highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, 5 Silver Stars, 5 Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. Walkabout rose through the Army ranks from a private to a 2nd lieutenant. A personal war with PTSD and complications from exposure to Agent Orange finally took the life of this splendid soldier. Of his struggles, this gallant Native American stated, “I’m at peace with myself. I’ve got my dignity and I’ve got my pride. Even when I was wounded, I didn’t lose. When I fought, I won. I won my wars.”
Veterans Day; our day. I normally close my presentations with the plea, “So, if you see a veteran, if you know a veteran, just walk up and say ‘thank you,’ they have at least earned that.” I suppose that request will always be valid, but a more suitable request in these current troubled waters may be, “If you really want to thank a veteran, then be an American worth fighting for.”
Help us win our wars.