ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.79 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 17 cents more than last month, and 75 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $26.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $14.25 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.
“All South and Southeast states saw pump prices increase,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news is that gas continues to be fairly cheap. Georgians can fill up for $2/gallon or less at gas stations across the state.”
National Gas Average Increases Alongside Demand
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.02, which is 5 cents higher than a week ago. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand grew slightly from 7.3 million barrels a day to 7.5 million barrels a day last week. The increase in demand has occurred alongside an increase in the national average. If this trend continues, motorists will likely see pump prices continue to move higher.
At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 12 cents to $37.41 per barrel. Domestic crude prices have been volatile as the market awaits a potential announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on additional steps to reduce crude production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lowered global crude demand. OPEC and other large crude producers, including Russia, are implementing a 9.7 million barrels a day crude production reduction agreement for May and June 2020, but the future of the agreement is uncertain. As market uncertainty over the agreement increases, crude prices will likely remain volatile.
Regional Prices
Atlanta ($1.76)
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($1.91), Savannah ($1.88) and Valdosta ($1.87).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Athens ($1.73), Rome ($1.74) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($1.75).
