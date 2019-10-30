ATLANTA - Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians. AAA - The Auto Club Group is reminding evening commuters and other motorists to expect more pedestrians on the road, as millions of children and families across the country will be trick-or-treating through neighborhoods. Halloween ranks as one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
“This Thursday, commuters will be driving home during the same time children and their families are out trick-or-treating,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “We encourage people who are out on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”
AAA offers the following safety reminders:
Motorists
• Drive slower through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who dart out in front of you.
• Avoid distractions while driving, such as checking social media, sending text messages and talking on the phone.
• Drive sober. Over 40% of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink any alcohol. Visit www.PreventDUI.AAA.com to learn more.
• Tow to Go is available October 31- November 1 at 6 a.m. Drivers can get a free tow within a 10-mile radius if they believe they are too impaired to drive. It is a program of last resort and more information is at Tow to Go.
Trick-or-Treaters
• Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.
• Always walk facing traffic if there are no sidewalks available and stay as far to the left as possible.
• Wear light-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility. Avoid masks that hinder your view.
• Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.
Parents
• Walk with your children as they go door to door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.
• Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.
• If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating.
• Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children.