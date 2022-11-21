_ABCmouse press release (1).jpg

CONYERS — The award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum is now available free of charge to cardholders at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library.

The online education resource helps kids build a strong foundation for academic success early. ABCmouse offers a curriculum for preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and beyond.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos