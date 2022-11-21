CONYERS — The award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum is now available free of charge to cardholders at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library.
The online education resource helps kids build a strong foundation for academic success early. ABCmouse offers a curriculum for preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and beyond.
The interactive curriculum is 100% educational and features more than 10,000 learning activities across all major subject areas, including reading, math, science, social studies, art and music. More than 2,000 of those learning activities are offered in Spanish. The lessons are tailored to specific ages and intended for kids to learn critical educational basics through a computer mouse, with virtual field trips to the zoo and farm, animated music videos, art activities, books, puzzles, and educational games. The curriculum also features learning assessments and reward systems to measure your child’s progress and encourage learning through the curriculum.
ABCmouse is available for all Conyers-Rockdale Library cardholders and users to use at the library and at home to encourage and spark lifelong learners and readers.
