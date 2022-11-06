Shown, l-r, at the Absolics groundbreaking are Consulate General of the Republic of Korea Yoonjoo Park; Director, 3D Systems Packaging Research Center (PRC) at the Georgia Institute of Technology Dr. Madhavan Swaminathan; SKC CEO Won Cheol Park; Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson; Senator Jon Ossoff, Absolics CEO Jun Oh, Covington Mayor Steve Horton, and Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes.
Newton County Commission Chairman welcomes Absolics to Newton County during ground-breaking ceremonies Tuesday.
COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry.
The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the semiconductor supply chain.
According to Absolics, glass substrate is a thin layer of glass on which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of a computing system. The material reduces the space required for a multi-chip package, allowing more chips to be packed into a device.
The groundbreaking Tuesday for the $600 million facility represents an increase over the $473 million initially announced by SKC last October.
“I am working every day to bring jobs and business to the state of Georgia,” said Senator Jon Ossoff, who was on hand for the groundbreaking. “This new plant will create Georgia jobs, support U.S. national security, and bring more advanced manufacturing to our state.”
“The development of Absolics is an exciting opportunity to grow the semiconductor industry in Georgia and the entire United States — a need that is growing daily as we plan for an increasingly electrified future,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Located at SKC’s existing campus in Covington, this new venture came about through research conducted at Georgia Tech, and it is the perfect example of how the state of Georgia is participating in the innovative solutions of the future. As we continue to build on the long-term relationship between the state of Georgia and Korea, and our shared success with SK Group in particular, we thank SKC for their commitment to our partnership.”
Founded in 1976 as a specialty material company, SKC has consistently expanded its business areas through innovation. The company established itself in Newton County in 1996. Since that time, the facility has become one of the major polyester film (PET film) producers in North America, providing high-quality, environmentally friendly service as a base-film market leader. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility also pivoted manufacturing to produce face shields and other PPE safety products.
SK Group is one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea, and this facility is the third major investment by SK Group in the state of Georgia. In addition to the SKC location in Covington, and SK Innovation is investing nearly $2.6 billion in developing two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County to supply electric vehicles.
