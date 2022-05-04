...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Rockdale, southwestern Walton and north central Newton Counties
through 630 PM EDT...
At 554 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Big Haynes Creek Park,
or 8 miles northeast of Conyers, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent
cloud to ground lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Monroe, Covington, Loganville, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Jersey, Gum
Creek, Youth and Big Haynes Creek Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Rockdale Fire Chief Marian McDaniel accepts a gift of 10 gas grills from Academy Sports + Outdoors Wednesday.
CONYERS — Rockdale Fire Chief Marian McDaniel and firefighters from Rockdale Fire Rescue were invited to Academy Sports + Outdoors in Conyers Wednesday to accept a gift of 10 new gas grills in recognition of International Firefighters Day. The grills will be distributed to the Fire Rescue headquarters and nine fire stations.
International Firefighters’ Day recognizes and honors the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. Academy made the donation to show its support of the many first responders in the community.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering all military and first responders a 10% discount until July 4.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
