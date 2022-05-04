CONYERS — Rockdale Fire Chief Marian McDaniel and firefighters from Rockdale Fire Rescue were invited to Academy Sports + Outdoors in Conyers Wednesday to accept a gift of 10 new gas grills in recognition of International Firefighters Day. The grills will be distributed to the Fire Rescue headquarters and nine fire stations.

International Firefighters’ Day recognizes and honors the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. Academy made the donation to show its support of the many first responders in the community.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering all military and first responders a 10% discount until July 4.

