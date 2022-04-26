CONYERS — Academy Sports + Outdoors, a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, has announced the opening of its Conyers store at 1448 Old Salem Road.
The 58,000-square-foot store in the Salem Gate Market development provides approximately 60 new jobs. Academy now has 11 locations across metro Atlanta and 19 throughout Georgia. Academy will kick off the grand opening festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 29 and celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to serve the Conyers community and provide customers the gear that makes having fun easy and affordable,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s executive vice president of Retail Operations. “From Truist Park to Black Shoals Park, Conyers is a hub for outdoor life, and home to passionate sports fans and active families. We look forward to providing a convenient location that offers top brands, value, and excellent customer service.”
The new location offers families a fun destination to gear up for any big game, outdoor adventure, or a day on the court or field. Additionally, the store serves as a place to create a backyard oasis with everything from patio sets, barbecue grills, and outdoor games. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses.
Academy provides support in the Atlanta metro area through community donations and over 40 local partnerships. These efforts benefit youth team sports, field & stream organizations, fitness institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Positive Athlete, USTA-Atlanta, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta and many more. Academy is the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Atlanta Braves and Gwinnett Stripers.
On Thursday, April 28, prior to the three-day grand opening celebration, the new store will provide a $5,000 donation to the Sheriff’s Activities League (SAL) of Rockdale County. Twenty local youth from SAL will receive a shopping spree totaled at $4,000 and be among the first to shop the store for new footwear, apparel, sports equipment, bikes, fishing and camping gear, and more. Academy will also donate a $1,000 gift card to Rockdale County’s SAL to purchase additional sports and outdoors items. Additionally, teachers and school staff receive 10% off online and in-store purchases until May 8, 2022.
Beginning on April 29, the community is invited to the store’s three-day grand opening celebration full of fun activities for the whole family. The free events include:
· Braves World Champion Trophy Tour
· A special appearance from the Braves mascot Blooper and former Braves third baseman, Terry Pendleton
· Giveaways and interactive demonstrations by brands sold at Academy
· Academy mystery gift card giveaways
· Complimentary food truck bites
· Meet and greet with professional angler Hunter Shryock.
The new Conyers location marks the first of two new stores Academy will open in the metro Atlanta area in 2022. This fall, local customers can look forward to a location near Perimeter Center.
Customers are also invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy’s mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy’s social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.
Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.