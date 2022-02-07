CONYERS — Academy Sports and Outdoors is coming to Conyers.
According to Academy Ltd., the company will open is 11th and 12 locations in the metro Atlanta area later this year. A company representative said the location of the Conyers store could not be disclosed at this time. The other metro area store will be located in Perimeter Center in Atlanta.
“Academy Sports and Outdoors is excited to continue its growth in the Atlanta metropolitan area by providing our customers with two new, convenient locations,” said Sam Johnson, executive vice president of Retail Operations. “We believe in fun and making memories, and our new stores have the sports and outdoors gear to help our loyal Atlanta customers experience more of it.”
Academy expects the new stores to bring approximately 120 new jobs between the two new locations. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports and Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.
Academy’s new stores will offer brands like Nike, YETI, Adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, plus Academy’s private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, and BCG.
Academy Sports and Outdoors also provides support in the Atlanta metro area through community donations and over 40 local partnerships. These efforts benefit youth team sports, field and stream organizations, and fitness institutions such as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Positive Athlete, USTA-Atlanta, and many more. Additionally, Academy Sports and Outdoors is the official sporting goods retailer of the Atlanta Braves and Gwinnett Stripers.
The new stores will also offer options such as buy online, pick-up in store service, curbside pick-up service and free shipping on online orders over $25. Customers in these locations can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.
Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.