COVINGTON — The state Department of Transportation is inviting area residents to view maps and speak with experts on plans to make extensive changes to the intersection of Access Road at Crowell Road, just south of I-20 Exit 88.
The DOT will hold a public meeting on the project Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 - 6 p.m. at The Potter’s House Church, 1120 Crowell Road. There will be no formal presentation, but DOT will provide project handouts and layouts will be posted online.
Comments will be welcomed at the meeting or may be provided at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach. Comments may also be mailed to Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree St. NW, 16th floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.
The project scope calls for realignment of the interchange, which currently experiences operational issues due to the fact that the traffic signal at the off/on ramp at Almon/Crowell and I-20 is in too close proximity to the signal at Access Road and Almon Road. The project would move the intersection of Access Road and Crowell Road approximately 440 feet south of the existing intersection. In addition, turn lanes would be added to Crowell Road for vehicles entering and exiting I-20 and the realigned Access Road.
Accorcing to the DOT, the close proximity of the two signalized intersections creates many conflict points and contributes to collisions and heavy congestion.
“The multiple turning movements at these intersections create a safety hazard for vehicles traveling on Crowell Road/Almon Road and turning from the interstate and Access Road,” according to a release from the DOT. “From 2007 to 2014, there were a total of 82 crashes in the project area.
The designed realignment of Access Road is designed to improve signal operation of Access Road and Crowell Road by increasing the intersection spacing between Access Road and the I-20 eastbound ramps.
DOT expects construction in the 1.2-mile area to begin around spring 2022 and last two years.