COVINGTON — Negotiating the intersection of Interstate 20 and Almon Road is about to get a little more challenging. The Yellow River Bridge on Access Road west of Covington will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic beginning Monday, Sept. 20, in order for work to begin on replacing the bridge. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the bridge is expected to be closed until September 2022.
Georgia Bridge and Concrete was awarded a $3.065 million contract in May to reconstruct the bridge and approaches on Access Road, which is called Frontage Road by GDOT. The bridge replacement is part of the I-20 — Almon Road interchange area project.
Access Road is a major east-west route to and from downtown Covington, carrying over 9,000 vehicles per day. According to GDOT, the existing bridge, built in 1937, is structurally deficient and must be replaced. Raising the roadway profile to meet design standards mandated a closure, since an on-site option would impact the I-20 alignment, the river, a pump station and Riverside mobile home park.
The proposed project begins approximately 550 feet west of the existing bridge and extends east 550 feet for 0.27 miles. As proposed, the 320-foot-long by 43.25-foot-wide bridge includes two walls along the approaches south of the road to minimize impacts to the pump station and mobile home park.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following alternate routes during bridge closure:
• I-20 eastbound and westbound lanes
• Eastbound traffic heading to the city of Covington can take Crowell Road to east Brown Bridge Road then to Turner Lake
• To gain access to the other side of the bridge, travel north on Almon Road, east on Mt. Tabor, south on Cook Road, west on Old Atlanta Highway, then south on Old Oxford Road
The Sheriff’s Office advises all travelers to avoid the area as it will be congested. Alternate routes will be marked with detour signs. For any questions, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877.
