COVINGTON - A four-car chain reaction accident on the Square in Covington late Wednesday afternoon tied up traffic and resulted in one injury and two cars being towed away.
According to a report from the Covington Police Department, three cars were headed south and stopped at the stop sign on Monticello Street at Washington Street. The driver of a fourth vehicle was approaching the intersection and told police she accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and rammed into the back of the vehicle in front of her. That caused a chain reaction, with each vehicle striking the next vehicle in front.
The driver of the second vehicle complained of neck pain and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital by EMS for treatment.
Traffic on the Square was tied up with five police cars, a fire truck, two wreckers, an ambulance, and the four damaged cars.
The vehicle that began the crash had to be towed from the scene, as well as the vehicle that was initially hit.
The driver who caused the accident was issued a citation for following too closely.
