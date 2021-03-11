COVINGTON — In observation of the season of Lent, local church organists Becky Ramsey and Alice Walker will present a virtual Lenten/Easter Organ and Piano Concert on Sunday, March 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The concert may be viewed at www.fpccov.org, the Covington First Presbyterian Church website. The concert video will remain on the website throughout the Easter Season.
Ramsey and Walker, who are twin sisters, have performed organ and piano concerts throughout the Southeast. Both hold BA degrees from Agnes Scott College, and have earned two certifications from the American Guild of Organists, Colleague and Associate (AAGO). They have played duets together since the age of 5. Walker is organist at First Presbyterian Church, Covington, and Ramsey is organist Covington First United Methodist Church.
“Lent is a very special season for meditation and repentance for sin, as well as anticipation of the glorious news of Christ’s Resurrection on Easter Sunday,” said Ramsey. “The music presented in this concert will serve both purposes.”
The performers have selected well-known and beloved hymns of the church, ending the program with the monumental “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Frederick Handel.
“This concert is offered to the Glory of God and for the personal worship experience of the community as it journeys toward the celebration of Easter,” said Ramsey.
