CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will host a community training course for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
The course is designed and built on the “Avoid, Deny, Defense” strategy that was developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center. This course is designed to provide strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.
CRASE will be held in the Sheriff’s Office training room, which is in the Jail Administration/Training Annex, 911 Chambers Drive SW in Conyers. Seating will be at a premium and on a first come - first serve basis. Children are welcome to attend, but parental guidance is strongly recommended as some of the presented material will contain scenes that are sensitive to some viewers.
For more information and enrollment confirmation, contact Lt. Jake Coggins at 770-278-8059 or at Jake.Coggins@RockdaleCountyGa.gov, or Dr. Karen Anderson at 770-278-8109 or at Karen.Anderson@RockdaleCountyGa.gov.