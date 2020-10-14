CONYERS. – The Rockdale County Board of Elections was recently awarded a grant from the
Center for Tech and Civic Life in the amount of $276,681.25. A portion of the grant will help make voting more convenient and accessible for voters using absentee or mail ballots by installing Ballot Drop Boxes at seven of the nine fire stations in Rockdale County.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved acceptance of the grant at their Oct. 13 meeting, and the Board of Elections approved the second location at a called meeting on Oct. 14.
As required, the grant will also cover the required secured 24-hour surveillance cameras at each Ballot Drop Box location. Voters will be able to drop off their Mail Ballot at one of the fire stations beginning Friday, Oct. 16.
Voters are still able to drop off ballots at the Board of Elections Office, 1261 Commercial Drive. Voters wishing to use the ballot drop boxes around the county may do so through 7 p.m. on. Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. After this time, the ballot drop boxes will be locked as required by Georgia’s State Election Board Rule.
Ballot Drop Box Locations:
• Fire Station #2, 778 Bell Road
• Fire Station #3, 2450 Old Salem Road
• Fire Station #4, 3601 Union Church Road
• Fire Station #5, 2100 West Hightower Trail
• Fire Station #6, 2681 Hurst Road
• Fire Station #7, 1496 Rockbridge Road
• Fire Station #9 2,009 Walker Road
• Rockdale County Board of Elections Office 1261 Commercial Dr., SW, Suite B
(drive around to back of building).
In addition, the grant will be used to cover expenses such as:
• Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, poll workers, or voters
• Hiring additional poll workers
• Election worker hazard pay and training expenses
• Polling place rental and cleaning expenses for Early Voting and Election Day.
For voters voting in person, due to social distancing, please wear your mask and be prepared to wait in possibly long lines. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, Rockdale County will open a second Early Voting location at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive in Conyers.
For more information, contact the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 770-278-7333.
