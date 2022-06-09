CONYERS — Advance in-person voting for the June 21 primary runoff elections begins Monday, June 13, in Rockdale and Newton counties.
Rockdale in-person advance voting will take place at the Rockdale County Board of Elections office, 1115 West Ave., Conyers, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 13 through June 16 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
Rockdale voters will see one local race on the ballot — the runoff between Tony Dowdy and Janie Jones for the Rockdale Board of Education Post 2 seat. This is a nonpartisan race.
In Newton County, in-person voting will be held in the banquet room of the Turner Lake Complex, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, through June 17. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.
There are no local races on the Newton ballot.
Voters in both Rockdale and Newton counties will have several statewide races on the ballots.
In the runoff for lieutenant governor, Democrat voters will choose between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones in November.
Other races on the Democrat ballot include:
• Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the runoff for secretary of state. The winner will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in November.
• Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker in the race for insurance commissioner. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King in the fall.
• William Boddie Jr. and Nicole Horn will vie for the Democrat nomination for labor commissioner. The winner will face Republican Bruce Thompson in November.
Democrat voters in Newton County will also choose between Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Allison Fore in the primary runoff for U.S. House District 10; Republican voters will choose between Mike Collins and Vernon Jones in the runoff for the District 10 seat.
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.