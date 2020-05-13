COVINGTON— Advance voting in the June 9 primary elections begins Monday, May 18, with three ways to vote in Newton County. Advance Voting runs through June 5.
Voters may cast a ballot in person at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St. Only four voters will be allowed inside the voting room at a time, along with five poll workers. Visitors to the Administration Building for voting will be asked to enter through the North entrance and will be asked to wait 6 feet apart in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
There will be hand sanitizing stations available, and all poll workers will be wearing masks.
Hours for in-person voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Advance Voting will also be available Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters may also drop off absentee ballots in a sealed ballot box located in front of the north door of the Administration Building.
Mail-in ballots are also being accepted by the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration. To request an absentee ballot application please call 770-784-5055.
