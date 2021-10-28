The last day of advanced (early) voting for the municipal elections in Conyers and Covington is Friday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. See below for information related to candidates and voting in each city.
Conyers
There are two contested Conyers City Council posts on the ballot and their candidates:
District 1:
• Eric Fears
• Leslie Lambert
District 2, Post 1:
• Charles Bryant
• Jason Cosby
• Josie Giles.
Mayor Vince Evans is also on the ballot, but he is running unopposed.
Advanced (early) voting is being held at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office, 1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B in Conyers. Advanced voting ends Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots will also be locked at 7 p.m.
Additional ballot drop off periods will be at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at the above address on Monday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In-person voting on Election Day will be held at city voters’ assigned precincts:
• Conyers Precinct, Conyers 1st United Methodist Church, 921 North Main Street in Conyers.
• Olde Town Precinct, Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE in Conyers.
Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Covington
There are two contested Covington City Council seats on the ballot and their candidates:
West Ward, Post 2:
• Charika Davis
• George Scott Scoggins
East Ward, Post 1:
• Susie Keck, Incumbent
• Carla Ferry
West Ward, Post 3 Council member Anthony Henderson is also on the ballot, but he is running unopposed.
Advanced (early) voting is being held at the Newton County Board of Elections Office, 113 Usher Street, Suite 103 in Covington. Advanced voting ends Friday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots will also be locked at 5 p.m.
Additional ballot drop off periods will be at the Newton County Board of Elections Office at the above address on Monday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In-person voting on Election Day will be held at the city voting location:
• City of Covington Courtroom, 2116 Stallings Street in Covington.
Better, a home ownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, researched notable interior design trends from every decade over the past 100 years. This information was gathered from the Museum of Modern Art, Architectural Digest, and Journal of Engineering and Architecture. Photos and s… Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.