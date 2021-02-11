CONYERS - With a final decision on a proposed townhouse development rezoning request coming up at the Feb. 9 meeting hinging on the developer and the adjacent BJ's Warehouse Club reaching an agreement on a berm, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners received a message just prior to the meeting that the agreement had been reached. They subsequently unanimously approved a change to the county's future land use map and the rezoning request.
DRH Properties was seeking a change to the county's future land use map and a rezoning from limited industrial to high density residential for 14.93 acres at 2021 Old Covington Highway and Salem Industrial Boulevard. The developer plans to build 153 townhomes on the property.
The major sticking point at the BOC's Jan. 26 zoning hearing was a berm BJ's was requesting be built between its property and the townhouse development. While BJ's and the Rosen Group, which ground leases the site on Dogwood Drive to the business, said they had no problem with the townhouse development, they were concerned that truck traffic noise at the back of BJ's would be a deterrent to home buyers and requested that the developer install a large berm between the properties to reduce the amount of noise the homeowners would hear.
But representatives of the developers said the berm being requested would cost $800,000 to build and was not reasonable.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, the BOC said an agreement on the berm would be the biggest factor they would weigh in approving or not approving the requests.
After receiving the message that an agreement on the berm had been reached, Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen William thanked both sides for being able to work together.
"I just wanted to say that we appreciate you working that out, because it really was not a zoning issue," said Williams. "It really was a private ownership decision. I know that they had to put a lot of work in to get that agreement, and I appreciate it."
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington also thanked the developers for agreeing to two-car garages and wider streets in the townhouse community.
"We had a lot of discussion on aesthetics and standards regarding this property and this project," said Washington. "We have insisted on two-car garages and that the streets are a certain width so that emergency vehicles will have no problem getting through the development. I want to thank the developers for being so conscious and so willing to work with us and adhering to the standards that we are setting forth in Rockdale County regarding townhome communities."
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. praised everyone involved, including his fellow commissioners, the planning and zoning staff, and the developers and BJ's representatives.
"The essence of what came out of this was clear communication, people working together, listening to the hearts and minds of the citizens here in Rockdale County, and for the two developers and the land owner to be able to get together and work it out," said Nesbitt. "This is progress in the right direction, and I think this will be a good example of how things can be done in Rockdale County when we're all engaged in moving this county progressively forward."
