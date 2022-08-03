COVINGTON — Lingering debate over whether to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding came to a conclusion Tuesday night in a split vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 3-1-1 to hire Iparametrics LLC of Alpharetta to oversee program management of the funds and reporting to the federal government. Iparametrics was identified as the top candidate for the job following a Request for Proposals process. The contract with Iparametrics is not to exceed $420,000.
The decision to hire a consultant has hit a number roadblocks over the past several months, beginning in June, when District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders objected to awarding the contract to Iparametrics, saying she wanted to see the top three candidates and the reasons the others weren’t selected. The board tabled a vote pending Sanders being provided that information.
Again, at the July meeting, Sanders objected to the contract proposal, saying that she wanted to see a detailed scope of work with rates. Commissioners then voted to place the contract on the agenda for the Aug. 2 meeting.
On Tuesday night, Sanders issued a new objection after resident Cynthia Butler said during the public comment period that she had learned some other vendors had submitted lower bids.
Sanders said that was new information to her. She added that she had learned at a recent National Association of Counties conference that other jurisdictions handled their own ARPA distributions, some hiring staff to oversee the process.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan pointed out that the county often doesn’t hire the lowest bidder, opting instead for the best bid. He also said it was his understanding that hiring a consultant was designed to take the “politics” out of managing the ARPA funds.
District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason argued that the county should not be adding staff for jobs that could turn out to be temporary.
“These funds are to be spent by 2026, so if we hire staff what do we do after 2026 with the staff we hire?” he asked. “Do we terminate them or do we find something else for them to do?”
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards sought to bring some perspective to the issue, noting that the former county manager was criticized by some commissioners for taking too long in distributing the ARPA funds.
“I believe it was about 10 months ago our former county manager was set to issue an RFP for a consultant … and we beat that down,” said Edwards. “We said, no, we don’t have time for a consultant … Three, four or five months ago we decided we do want a consultant … and now we don’t want it again. So we’ve come full circle. As far as hiring staff, you are talking probably six months, I guess, and then they are here doing what afterwards? I’m not into expanding government with unnecessary positions.”
Edwards made a motion to award the consultant contract to Iparametrics, and Mason seconded the motion. Edwards, Mason and Cowan voted in favor, with Sanders opposed and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson abstaining. Henderson said he abstained because he was late arriving to the meeting and had not heard Edwards’ motion.
The county received $10.8 million in the first installment of ARPA funding and received a second installment of a similar amount in June.
About $7.65 million has either been spent or allocated, with about $14 million remaining.
All ARPA expenditures must go before the full Board of Commissioners for approval.
