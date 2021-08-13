CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Crime Scene Investigator Patsy Blanchard is speaking from personal experience when she pleads for everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus or risk it all.
Some with underlying conditions hesitate to get vaccinated because they fear the shots will trigger their health issues. That's why Blanchard held off on the shot, but after contracting the coronavirus, she now encourages those with pre-existing conditions to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Blanchard recently spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta News about her experience.
"The only way I can describe it is, it's a living hell," Blanchard said.
For nearly three months she was away from her family, her dog, and her job, all because of a torturous battle with the coronavirus.
"It felt like I had about 20 elephants sitting on my chest," she said. "I was literally gasping for breath."
Her 24-year-old stepson tested positive in May, a few days before she did. He bounced back quickly, after what she describes as "flu-like" symptoms, but she says there's no telling for certain how anyone will react to the virus.
That positive test was just the beginning of a life-altering illness for the investigator.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Within a week I was in the hospital, ICU, transferred to Athens ICU; within three days I was on the ventilator. I actually requested it. I knew it was time," Blanchard said.
"Getting something as simple as bronchitis could hospitalize me now,” she told FOX 5’s Alex Whittler.
Blanchard's asthma exasperated COVID's hold on her body, and it's the very thing that gave her pause about getting vaccinated when she became eligible.
"I don't even get the flu shot every year because it can trigger my asthma," Blanchard explained. "Now after my COVID was so bad, I went ahead and got it."
On June 8, she was released to rehabilitation and spent a month there before being released back to work with the Sheriff’s Office.
She says if nothing else, she wants those reading this to consider doing the same.
"Not only is it needed so you don't go through pure living hell like I did," she said. "But also because if I get it a second time there's a chance I might not make it."
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.