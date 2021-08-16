...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
portions of north central Georgia and southeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central and west
central Georgia expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia Monday evening through early
Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day
Tuesday. Two to five inches of rain is expected through the flash
flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top
of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves
through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms
through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to
additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
After veto of police protections bill, a Long Island county's GOP legislators consider an override
By Liam Reilly, Mirna Alsharif and Taylor Romine, CNN
The Nassau County Legislature on Long Island earlier this month approved the bill, which says that anyone who harasses or injures a first responder, including a police officer, can be fined as much as $50,000 and that first responders can sue the person directly.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran vetoed the bill last week, noting concern the bill would "intimidate free citizens from engaging in peaceful demonstrations without fear of retaliation."
"There is no consensus among elected officials and the public that this current legislation is necessary, carefully crafted and without negative consequences," Curran wrote in a memo announcing her veto.
Curran said she sought guidance on the legal soundness of the law from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said it "presents constitutional questions and possible conflicts with state law."
"Those flaws are serious enough to guarantee multiple court challenges to its validity," Curran quoted James as saying. "Whether the law would survive such challenges is by no means clear, but the County would bear the full brunt of the cost of defending the law."
Chris Boyle, a spokesperson for the Nassau Legislature's Republican majority, said majority legislators are "currently discussing next steps" for dealing with Curran's veto.
"The Legislative Majority stands firmly behind Law enforcement, and will continue to do everything they can to deter violence against them," Boyle said in a statement to CNN.
"It's unfortunate that the County Executive has vetoed this bill that would help to deter the assault, menacing and harassment of police officers and other first responders," Boyle said.
The Legislature's next full meeting is scheduled for September 27, when the veto will be presented and Republicans could announce their override; from there, the Legislature would have 30 days to decide whether it wants to override the bill.
