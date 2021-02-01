CONYERS — If representatives of a proposed townhouse development and BJ's Warehouse Club can come to an agreement on a berm that will block noise from BJ's, Rockdale County may soon be getting a new residential neighborhood.
DRH Properties is seeking a change to the county's future land use map and a rezoning from limited industrial to high density residential for 14.93 acres at 2021 Old Covington Highway and Salem Industrial Boulevard. The developer hopes to build 140-153 townhomes on the property.
The proposal was initially approved in April 2020, but an error in the way it was advertised caused the approval to be overturned, and the developer has brought it back before Rockdale County.
Planning staff recommended approval of the request with a list of conditions, but the Planning Commission recommended denial of the request because it is inconsistent with the land use plan.
While there were other relatively minor issues - two-car garages vs. one-car garages, etc. - discussed at the public hearing before the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 26, the issue with the most contention was a berm BJ's is requesting be built between its property and the townhouse development.
Universal Planning Development of Buford is acting as the agent for the property, and Eric Johansson of Universal stated that the property was called the Salem Industrial Park and that DRH has owned the property for 30 years. In 2001 the front half of the original parcel was sold to the Rosen Group, which ground leases its site to BJ's on Dogwood Drive.
Johansson said the area they are in has become more residential in nature.
"We believe that a residential use of the townhouses would be a great transition and change from the existing commercial and industrial back to the established retail and commercial corridors of Rockdale County," he said.
But while the Rosen Group and BJ's state they don't have a problem with the townhouse development, they are concerned that truck traffic noise at the back of BJ's will be a deterrent to home buyers and are requesting that the developer install a large berm between the properties to lessen the amount of noise the homeowners would hear, with the Rosen Group willing to pay a portion of the cost of the berm.
Representatives of the Rosen Group stated they have been trying to negotiate in good faith with the developers but are not reaching an agreement, while the representatives of the developers say the berm being requested would cost $800,000 to build and is not reasonable.
During the discussion, attorney Joe Fucile, representing BJ's, said there have been residential developments built next to BJ's in other areas of the state and country, and that they have never worked out, with residents complaining about the noise associated with BJ's. He offered to provide examples to the BOC for them to view.
The commissioners brought the hearing to a close by stating that an agreement on the berm would be the biggest factor they would weigh in approving or not approving the requests. The two sides have until the next BOC meeting on Feb. 9, when the requests come up for a vote, to reach an agreement.
