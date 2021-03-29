Thanks to Airvet and Dr. Gaines White of Conyers, from now through June 30, any dog or cat adopted in the east metro area can receive a free veterinary exam and free telehealth visit.
“Our goal is to help all pets find loving and caring homes, eliminating pet homelessness through adoption,” said Brandon Werber, CEO and founder of Airvet. “One of the ways we want to help is by removing some of the upfront costs associated with adopting a furry family member.”
As a result, Airvet launched the Airvet Spring Adopathon and teamed up with Dr. White at Conyers Animal Hospital and Social Circle Animal Hospital to provide free exams for dogs or cats within the first 30 days of their adoption.
Additionally, Airvet is providing one free virtual care consult and up to 72 hours of chat. So, if a new pet parent has questions about their adopted furry family member, needs after-hours urgent care or is looking for a virtual health screening, they can access a veterinarian by using the Airvet app.
All dogs or cats adopted from any shelter or animal rescue in Rockdale, Newton, DeKalb, Henry or Walton counties are eligible during their first 30 days of adoption. Pet parents can redeem the free exam and free virtual care call by visiting https://airvet.com/shelter-initiative-georgia/
Only the initial exam fee and the first Airvet call are free. Adoption fees and costs of treatment in a clinic or hospital are not covered.
Airvet is the No. 1-rated connected care software application in the U.S. for both veterinarians and pet parents, according to nearly 5,000 reviews in the Apple App Store.
