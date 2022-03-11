...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Alabama becomes the 22nd state to allow people to carry concealed guns without permit
People in Alabama will not be required to obtain a permit or undergo a background check to carry a concealed weapon beginning next year.
Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed Thursday legislation into law that removes the requirement for concealed carry permit -- making Alabama the 22nd state to adopt that policy.
"Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights," Ivey said in a statement. "I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today."
The law, which goes into effect on January 1, essentially allows people to have a gun in their jacket, purse or car without having a permit. The state does not currently require a permit to openly carry a weapon nor background checks for gun purchase.
The legislation was opposed by the Alabama Sheriff's Association, which had rallied against it earlier this month at the state Capitol, arguing that permit-less conceal carry laws would make it easier for people to obtain guns and not register them.
Sleep is one of the most important and fundamental components of health and wellness, but only around two in three adults report meeting the CDC’s recommendation of 7 or more hours per night. To determine the most sleep-deprived cities in the U.S., researchers calculated each location's prop… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.