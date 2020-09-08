CONYERS - A suspect in a Troy, Ala. shooting last month that left two people dead and three others injured was arrested in Rockdale County on Aug. 22.
The shooting occurred at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association complex following a concert on Aug. 15. Around 2 a.m., police were called the location to disperse a large crowd. As officers were responding, multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Two 25-year-old males, Devonta Givens and Jhakyndall Johnson, were shot and killed. Three other were wounded, but were treated and released from a local hospital.
Roderick Talferio Roberson Jr, 24, of Troy, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody in Rockdale County by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
Roberson has been charged with capital murder by the Troy Police Department. He was extradited to Troy on Sept. 3 and is being held in the Pike County Jail.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
