Alaskan coast 8.2 magnitude earthquake was the strongest one in decades, official says

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday July 29...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday July 29.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory Friday, heat
index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Parts of Alaska are under tsunami advisories after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the state's coast, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey.
The 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off Alaska's coast Wednesday night was the strongest one since 1964, an official told CNN.
The very strong quake was located about 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
At 29 miles deep (46.7 km), the earthquake is considered shallow.
"This event was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak," according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.
There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS reported.
"We are now all clear and anxiously awaited for any announcement about a wave hitting (our) island," Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson told CNN in an email. "The Emergency Operations Council was up and working monitoring and informing the public of any updates. Citizens did (evacuate).
"This was the strongest earthquake since 1964 and our 3rd evacuation in 18 months. But we are all good and grateful now."
A tsunami warning issued for portions of the state shortly after the quake has been canceled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, according to the latest update from the National Tsunami Warning Center.
"A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat," the center said.
Police in Kodiak, the largest town on the island of Kodiak, advised residents after the quake to move to high ground, adding that the high school was open as an evacuation location.
As the alerts changed from warnings to advisories, the Kodiak Police Department said in a message, "Kodiak has been downgraded to Tsunami Advisory status however we are not all clear."
Kodiak is near the northwestern tip of Kodiak Island, which is the largest island in Alaska and is the second-largest island in the US.
A tsunami watch had been issued for Hawaii but was later canceled. "Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat," the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The level of tsunami danger is being evaluated for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, according to the NWS.
