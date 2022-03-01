...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 5-10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Brianna Francis, left, has been named valedictorian for the Alcovy High School Class of 2022, while Grabriela Sanchez is salutatorian.
Shown here are Alcovy High School's top 10 graduates from 2022: front row, l-r: Brianna Francis, Gabriella Sanchez, Lilliquin Farino, Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon; second row, l-r: Principal Kristopher Williams, LaTayla Billingslea, Austin Mock, Omari Andry, Mariana Arrendondo and Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. Not pictured are Eli Woodward and Gonzalo Barreto-Roballo.
COVINGTON — Alcovy High School has announced the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2022.
Graduating at the top of the class are Valedictorian Brianna Francis and Salutatorian Gabriela Sanchez. Rounding out the top 10 graduates in numerical order are: Lilliquin Farino, Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon, Eli Woodward, LaTayla Billingslea, Gonzalo Barreto-Roballo, Omari Andry, Mariana Arrendondo and Austin Mock.
Following is information on the students' plans for the future:
Brianna Francis — Plans to attend college and major in biotechnology. She selected Laura Lambert as her Top 10 Teacher.
Gabriela Sanchez — Plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in communication-speech disorders. She selected Jasmine El-Jourbagy as her Top 10 Teacher.
Lilliquin Farino — Plans to attend Brenau University and major in dance. She selected Natasha Henry as her Top 10 Teacher.
Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon — Plans to major in biology/pre-med in college. She selected Rachel Barkley as her Top 10 Teacher.
Eli Woodward — Plans to attend Georgia College. He selected Michael Williams as his Top 10 Teacher.
LaTayla Billingslea — Plans to major in biomedical laboratory science at Georgia State University. She selected Heather Henderson as her Top 10 teacher.
Gonzalo Barreto-Roballo — Plans to major in sociology/political science in college. He selected Wilson Mitcham as his Top 10 Teacher.
Omari Andry — Plans to major in biology-sports medicine in college. He selected Roberta Axson as his Top 10 Teacher.
Mariana Arrendondo — Plans to major in nursing to become a pediatric registered nurse. She selected Jasmen Moore as her Top 10 Teacher.
Austin Mock — Plans to study nuclear/radiological engineering at Georgia Southern. He selected Ryan Allred as his Top 10 Teacher.
