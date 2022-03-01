COVINGTON — Alcovy High School has announced the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2022.

Graduating at the top of the class are Valedictorian Brianna Francis and Salutatorian Gabriela Sanchez. Rounding out the top 10 graduates in numerical order are: Lilliquin Farino, Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon, Eli Woodward, LaTayla Billingslea, Gonzalo Barreto-Roballo, Omari Andry, Mariana Arrendondo and Austin Mock.

Following is information on the students' plans for the future:

Brianna Francis — Plans to attend college and major in biotechnology. She selected Laura Lambert as her Top 10 Teacher.

Gabriela Sanchez — Plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in communication-speech disorders. She selected Jasmine El-Jourbagy as her Top 10 Teacher.

Lilliquin Farino — Plans to attend Brenau University and major in dance. She selected Natasha Henry as her Top 10 Teacher.

Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon — Plans to major in biology/pre-med in college. She selected Rachel Barkley as her Top 10 Teacher.

Eli Woodward — Plans to attend Georgia College. He selected Michael Williams as his Top 10 Teacher.

LaTayla Billingslea — Plans to major in biomedical laboratory science at Georgia State University. She selected Heather Henderson as her Top 10 teacher.

Gonzalo Barreto-Roballo — Plans to major in sociology/political science in college. He selected Wilson Mitcham as his Top 10 Teacher.

Omari Andry — Plans to major in biology-sports medicine in college. He selected Roberta Axson as his Top 10 Teacher.

Mariana Arrendondo — Plans to major in nursing to become a pediatric registered nurse. She selected Jasmen Moore as her Top 10 Teacher.

Austin Mock — Plans to study nuclear/radiological engineering at Georgia Southern. He selected Ryan Allred as his Top 10 Teacher.

