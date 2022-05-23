COVINGTON — Newton County’s two largest high schools held commencement ceremonies last Thursday and Friday evenings at Sharp Field.
Alcovy’s graduation, held Thursday, was the culmination of four years of hard work for more than 350 members of the Class of 2022, who were clad in black robes with gold-colored stoles. Many wore multiple cords in a variety of colors, signifying special accomplishments during their high school years.
Three special awards were announced as part of the graduation ceremony. The Tiger Award was presented to Hunter Borg, the Principal’s Award went to Amaria Abreu, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup was awarded to Whitney Poole.
Principal Kristopher Williams announced that the Class of 2022 had been offered more than $13.4 million in private academic and athletic scholarships and accepted to nearly 60 different colleges and universities.
In her remarks to fellow classmates, Salutatorian Gabriela Sanchez encouraged them to “dream big,” noting that her immigrant parents always made sure that she followed that advice.
“And while each immigrant’s ‘American Dream’ looks a little different, my mother’s dream was liberty and opportunity. Liberty, meaning freedom from the communist regime in Cuba, and opportunity being the chance to obtain an education and hence provide for one’s family,” she said. “Yes, it seemed impossible, but as Cuban journalist Cristina Saralegui once said, ‘To realize the American dream, the most important thing to understand is that it belongs to everybody. It’s a human dream. If you understand this and work very hard, it is possible.’ All my parents needed was the dream, that I now embody standing here before you all.”
Valedictorian Brianna Francis congratulated the class on its perseverance during the pandemic.
“Over the last two years, the bubble of safety and normality that we had grown so accustomed to violently burst,” she said. “Despite these setbacks, you all created a new unique sense of stability and are able to stand here before your loved ones today, proudly claiming this strenuous victory as your own. If that does not display the highest degree of perseverance, I can’t begin to image what will.”
Francis also advised her classmates to “never fear failure.”
If you are going to succeed, you must be ready to fail a thousand more times,” she said. “In doing so, live without regrets. Do not minimize yourself for the sake of others. Do not let fear rob you of your joy. I truly believe we have the capacity to build something far greater than any structure in history.”
Newton County High School graduated the largest class in the school system, with more than 600 students receiving their diplomas Friday evening.
Principal Shannon Buff told the class that they hold a special place at NCHS. Buff said she is “incredibly proud" of the advocacy and activism the class has displayed over the past four years.
“You are the future, and I feel confident in all that you will accomplish,” she said.
Buff said the Class of 2022 has been offered more than $48 million in HOPE, academic, extracurricular and other merit scholarships, besting the Class of 2021 by about $20 million.
Buff also announced several special awards Friday night. Nolan McCamy received the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup; Joana Godinez and Zion Driskell received the Clayton Lightfoot Citizenship Award; Kiersten Foster received the C.J. Tinsley Good Samaritan Award; and Star Baker and Zayvion Sheppard received the Principal’s Leadership Award.
Salutatorian Jordyn Ash called on her classmates to forge their own path in life, always remain curious and never fear the unknown.
“Maya Angelou once said, ‘All knowledge is spendable currency, depending on the market.’ To the Class of 2022, there is a vast market that awaits us and the integration of our ideas,” she said. “No matter how different your path looks from the next, use your knowledge to lead the way and forge your own unique path in life.”
Valedictorian Amara Igwilo paused before starting her speech to take a selfie, with the rows of her classmates as the backdrop.
Igwilo encouraged the Class of 2022 to keep its dreams alive no matter how far-fetched they might seem.
“With this hope, laced with the resiliency of our predecessors, there shall be no river too wide, no mountain too high, and no dream too unobtainable,” she said. “I strongly believe that everyone in this crowd is destined for greatness.”
