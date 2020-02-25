COVINGTON —Alcovy High School recently announced the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2020.
Graduating at the top of the class is Valedictorian Austin Wells, and Salutatorian Vannessa Ezurike.
Rounding out the top 10 graduates in numerical order are: Samuel Dage, Simon Jenkins, Miguel Sanchez-Ruiz, Miranda Baker, Gemma Campbell, Isaac Harris, Danila Dokuchayev and Juleigh Lynn.
See below for information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Austin Wells—Plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in computer engineering.
• Vannessa Ezurike—Plans to attend Georgia State University and major in nursing.
• Samuel Dage—Plans to attend Missouri Science and Technology and major in geological engineering.
• Simon Jenkins—College of choice is undecided but plans to major in computer science.
• Miguel Sanchez-Ruiz—Plans to attend Mercer University and major in criminal justice.
• Miranda Baker—Plans to attend Bowdoin College and major in government.
• Gemma Campbell—Plans to attend Georgia State University and major in chemistry.
• Isaac Harris—Plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in computer science.
• Danila Dokuchayev—Plans to attend Augusta University and major in dental hygiene.
• Juleigh Lynn—Plans to attend University of North Georgia and major in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.