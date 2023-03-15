... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Alcovy High School's Top 10 graduates for the Class of 2023 are (not in order, Theresa "Chantel" Boney, Natalie Henderson, Suniyah Gibson, Lucero Alvarado, Savannah Stanton, Cara Dougan, Angel Goines, Carltajah Jackson, Joash Petit-Frere, and Danielle Foster.
Shown here, l-r, are Alcovy Salutatorian Natalie Henderson, Valedictorian Theresa "Chantel" Boney, and Principal Dr. Kristopher Williams.
Special Photo
COVINGTON — Alcovy High School has announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2023. Leading the way are Valedictorian Theresa “Chantel” Boney and Salutatorian Natalie Henderson. Each of the top 10 graduates has exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.
Here are Alcovy's top 10 graduates:
• Theresa “Chantel” Boney — The valedictorian of the Class of 2023, Boney plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in animal science. She would like to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Boney selected Roberta Axson as her top teacher.
• Natalie Henderson — The salutatorian of the Class of 2023, Henderson plans to pursue an internship for a local manufacturing company. She would eventually like to combine her engineering experience with her love for animals and make prosthetics to help handicapped/disabled animals. She chose Zachary Pitts as her top teacher.
• Suniyah Gibson — Gibson plans to attend Mercer University after graduation. Her career goal is to become an anesthesiologist. Gibson selected Mack Hardwick as her top teacher.
• Lucero Alvarado — Alvarado plans to attend a four-year college/university and major in Information Technology. She chose Pamela Consuegra as her top teacher.
• Savannah Stanton — Stanton plans to continue her college education and work to obtain a master’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis in actuarial science while continuing her job as a pharmacy technician. She chose Michelle Nichols as her top teacher.
• Cara Dougan — Dougan plans to attend college as a neuroscience major (pre-med) with the hopes of going to medical school to become a surgeon. She chose Mack Hardwick as her top teacher.
• Angel Goines — Goines plans to attend college and major I psychology. She would like to earn a doctorate degree and become a therapist. She chose Amy Fraser as her top teacher.
• Carltajah Jackson — Jackson plans to attend college and major in nursing. Her career goal is to become a pediatric registered nurse. She chose Miranda Lamb as her top teacher.
• Joash Petit-Frere — Petit-Frere plans to start a career in game design after graduation. He chose Michelle Nichols as his top teacher.
• Danielle Foster — Foster plans to major in computer science in college with a minor in psychology. She would like to develop applications to aid those with mental health issues. She chose Heather Henderson as her top teacher.
