COVINGTON — Alcovy High School Student Body President Miranda Baker captured the sentiments of the hundreds of seniors graduating in virtual ceremonies Saturday when she said this is not how they envisioned their graduation day.
Baker challenged her fellow graduates to take the uniqueness of their situation and build on it.
“Push the limits, break the boundaries and do things never known or heard of throughout your life,” she said, adding, “This is an exceptional class. You are all strong and resilient fighters. As you go throughout life, you will be met with even more unprecedented and unconventional circumstances. So I say to you this: Do not be filled with uncertainty; do not feare the unknown. Stand as strong as you have in the last four years; stand as strong as you have in the apst few months and look the unknown dead in the eyes.”
Salutatorian Vannessa Ezurike called on her classmates to believe in themselves in order to achieve their dreams.
“You must truly believe in yourself if you want to manifest your dreams, and I believe in the class of 2020,” said Ezurike, who plans to attend Georgia State University and major in nursing. “Not only are we strong, but we are also resilient, creative, and we can overcome anything, including this pandemic. So, I encourage everyone to follow your dreams, no matter how big, and I’ll be following mine too. Yes, we will make mistakes, but who is counting. The only thing that matters, in the end, is your achievements. So, do not be an enemy to your success. Surround yourselves with positive people and continue to grow, to become the best version of yourselves.”
Valedictorian Austin Wells, who plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in computer engineering, challenged fellow graduates to stay focused on their goals.
“Not until you disregard what others say about you and take yourself out of situations that do not benefit your goals and aspirations will you be able to move on to the greater things in life and be able to make a positive difference in not only your life but the ones around you,” said Wells. “It doesn’t matter what rank you are, your past, or where you come from, you can be successful in this world if you take advantage of the opportunities given to you.”
Alcovy Principal Dr. Kristopher Williams said the Class of 2020 will always hold a special place in his heart as his first as principal of Alcovy.
“Just as you have done for the past four years, you all handled this situation with class, dignity and grace. You could have become despondent and angry with the situation, but you did not.”
