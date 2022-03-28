COVINGTON — Alcovy High School Assistant Principal Ron Edwards was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Edwards was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.
“I am honored to be recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction,” said Edwards. “As an administrator, one of my goals is to promote an environment that fosters passion and devotion to inspire students as they grow and develop as scholars, leaders and productive citizens. I have worked with so many students in my 16 years in education and to realize that my work is truly having an impact is refreshing and encouraging.”
Edwards said he looks forward to continuing his professional growth in order to help more students succeed.
“I possess a calling to educate all students, a passion for helping students to become well-rounded and prepared for the future, and a responsibility to lead initiatives that create innovative and sustainable opportunities for learner equity and accountability,” he said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to represent Alcovy High School and the Newton County School System.”
Each year student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.
The National Society of High School Scholars seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks. From attending the annual Nobel Week festivities in Stockholm, to internships with major corporations and government agencies, pre-college summer study programs, and more than $2,000,000 in exclusive scholarships awarded annually, NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished student leaders, and the educators who support them.
"Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation," said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. "Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.