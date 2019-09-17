COVINGTON — Randy McGinley, chief assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, will run for election as DA in 2020 in a bid to succeed District Attorney Layla Zon.
Zon announced last week that she will run for the Superior Court judgeship held by Judge Samuel Ozburn, who is not seeking re-election.
McGinley was appointed chief assistant DA by Zon in 2017 after the position was vacated due to the election of Melanie Bell as Newton County Probate Court judge.
“In that position I have prosecuted some of the most violent, complex and high-profile cases in both Newton and Walton counties, including murders, crimes against women and children, and complex racketeering matters,” McGinley said in a released statement. “Additionally, my duties as chief assistant include assisting the district attorney in the day-to-day management of an office that includes over 20 attorneys and almost 60 total employees between two counties.”
McGinley said his current responsibilities include training and supervising other assistant DAs; teaching courtroom demeanor and testifying to law enforcement recruits at Georgia Piedmont Technical College; conducting trainings for local law enforcement agencies, with the Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force and with the local Multi-Disciplinary Team; assisting with legal questions from law enforcement agencies; and responding to crime scenes for the most serious crimes.
McGinley said the support from his wife, family and members of the community helped to convince him to run for the office.
“I have decided to run for district attorney to ensure that this great office continues the excellent work that it does for the citizens of Newton and Walton counties,” he stated.
McGinley grew up on Marine Corps bases until middle school when his father retired from the Corps in Albany. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 2001 with a degree in management with certificates in finance and marketing. He worked as a real estate appraiser before entering law school at Mercer University in 2008. He joined the Newton County DA’s Office in 2011 and has since served in the Walton County office.
“If elected as the district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit, I will continue to help make the communities in our circuit safe and to provide justice to the victims of crimes,” McGinley stated. “Our office will continue to work with local law enforcement to ensure that violent and sexual criminals are aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent. Additionally, I will continue the work the office has done over the years in helping grow our Pre-Trial Diversion Program, as well as the circuit’s Drug, Resource (mental health) and Veterans Courts. Those programs help those struggling with drug and mental health problems in a way that also saves the community money.
“I will strive to have an office that is both effective and efficient,” he added. “I will ensure that our offices are good stewards of your tax dollars. I want to continue to implement new technologies to make our office more efficient and to allow us to also save taxpayers’ dollars.”