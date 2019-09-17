COVINGTON — Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon announced last week that she will run for the Superior Court judge seat currently held by Judge Samuel D. Ozburn, who is not seeking re-election.
The non-partisan election for Superior Court judgeships will be held May 19, 2020. The Alcovy Circuit is made up of Newton and Walton counties.
In a released statement posted to Facebook, Zon said as a prosecutor in the DA’s Office she has practiced in front of Judge Ozburn for the past 19 years. “It would be an honor to succeed him in this position,” she said.
Zon began her career in the Newton County DA’s Office in 2000 following graduation from Georgia State University College of Law. She was promoted to chief assistant district attorney by then-DA Ken Wynne Jr.
“For many years I served as the major felony prosecutor focusing primarily on homicides, rapes, child sexual abuse, white collar crime, along with all of the misdemeanors and felonies prosecuted by the office,” stated Zon.
Zon was appointed district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit by Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2010. She succeeded Wynne, who was appointed Superior Court judge. She was the first female district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit, and if her election bid is successful, she will be the first female Superior Court judge in the circuit.
Zon has extensive experience as a prosecutor, having tried more than 150 jury trials, including death penalty cases. She has also argued in front of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Georgia and has served as an instructor for continuing legal education programs in the areas of child sexual abuse cases and death penalty litigation.
Zon currently serves as president of the District Attorney’s Association of Georgia, on the board of the YMCA of Covington, on the board of A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center and on the board of the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.
She is married to Marty Zon, a retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge.
“I have been a strong advocate for the state of Georgia and the citizens of both (Walton and Newton) counties for the past 19 years,” stated Zon. “I have faithfully advocated for the rule of law with emphasis on fairness and professionalism. Now I am seeking a very different and very important office in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. As a judge I will no longer be an advocate; I will be independent, impartial and fair. I pledge to interpret and apply the laws that govern us. I will strive to enhance and maintain confidence in our legal system by respecting and honoring the judicial office as a public trust.”