Plans were in place for Alcovy High School to celebrate homecoming Friday night; however, exposure to COVID-19 interrupted practice and play for staff and players on the football team. The Newton County School System said it is uncertain if the game against Newton High can be rescheduled this season. Homecoming is now set for Nov. 6. Shown here are some members of the homecoming court: front row, left to right, Mackenzie Parrott, Erin Griffin, Jayla Powe, Hannah Spann, Alexis Cohran, Jezie Garmon; back row, Tristian Houston, Cameron Jordan, Zakheir Jeffries, Jonathan Torres, Annslee Dunn, Reginald Boyd, Brenton Mahan, Logan Knight; not pictured Suniyah Gibson, Selket Portillo, Kayla Lovelace, Collin Brown, Armani Russ, Tyreese Johnson and Josiah Amankwah.
COVINGTON — Alcovy High School’s homecoming has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 after Friday night's game versus Newton High was cancelled due to COVID-19 exposure among staff and players on the football team.
Alcovy is scheduled to play Evans High School at Sharp Stadium on Nov. 6. Alcovy will also have its Senior Night at that game.
The school system said it was uncertain if the game between Alcovy and Newton High could be rescheduled later in the season. Play will resume for Alcovy High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Those who purchased tickets will have their fees refunded electronically to the card utilized for the purchase. Refunds may take up to 10 business days.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.