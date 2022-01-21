Alex Murdaugh charged with 23 more crimes

...LIGHT RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN
TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL
GEORGIA WHICH COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER MINOR
IMPACTS...
Tonight, temperatures following a cold front are expected to fall to
near or below freezing for the majority of north and central
Georgia. This temperature drop will also coincide with Gulf moisture
overriding the cold air with light precipitation expected for
eastern and southern portion of the forecast area. Areas in East
Central Georgia are the most likely place where the combination of
light precipitation and freezing near-surface temperatures could
overlap going into the evening.
With wintry precipitation being extremely sensitive to small
temperature changes, there is still some uncertainty on any
locations and specific accumulations, which would mostly be confined
to grassy, metal-type and elevated surfaces. However, a period of
mixed light precipitation, possibly changing to all snow is
likely somewhere along and east of a line from Helen, to
Lawrenceville, to Covington, to Milledgeville. Any accumulations
are expected to range from a trace up to one-half inch could be
possible, with very isolated locations up to 1 inch not out of the
question. For areas south and east of a line from Sandersville,
to Eatonton, to Jeffersonville, to Eastman could receive a trace
to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain late tonight into
the early morning.
Overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials
should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice
accumulations, especially over parts of middle and east central
Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts
such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and
powerlines.
A South Carolina grand jury has returned four new indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, charging him with 23 more crimes, the state attorney general said Friday.
The charges include 19 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes.
The latest indictment alleges that Murdaugh stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients Natarsha Thomas, Hakeem Pinckney, Arthur Badger and Deon Martin.
Murdaugh is accused of stealing nearly $8.5 million in settlement money altogether, according to indictments.
CNN has reached out to Murdaugh's attorney for comment.
Earlier this week, Judge Alison Lee denied Murdaugh's motion to reconsider his bond. In December, Lee set Murdaugh's bond at $7 million for 48 charges from a state grand jury.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the FBI, and a US attorney's office conducted this state grand jury investigation, a news release from Wilson's office reads.
Wilson's office will prosecute the case, the news release reads.
Murdaugh remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
