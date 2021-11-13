...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Alex Murdaugh refuses to respond to allegations in former firm's lawsuit against him
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh cited privilege against self-incrimination in declining to respond to allegations by his former law firm that he converted firm and client money to his own personal use, according to court filings posted Friday.
He is also facing several lawsuits in civil court, including the one from his former firm.
Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney, was shot in the head on a roadway September 4, but survived. He later admitted to authorities he conspired with former client Curtis Smith to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so that his only surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance payout.
Murdaugh has since been charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.
The shooting followed the June deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, who were fatally shot outside their home in Islandton, South Carolina. The case remains unsolved. Murdaugh has denied responsibility in the killings.
CNN has repeatedly contacted Murdaugh's attorneys for comment on the latest court filings but has not heard back.
