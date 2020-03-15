COVINGTON — All jury trials in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit will be postponed until a Judicial Emergency Order issued by Chief Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton has been lifted.
Melton on Saturday declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency effective immediately due to the spread of the coronavirus throughout Georgia “and the potential infection of those who work in or are required to appear in our courts.”
The order states that courts “should remain open to address essential functions, and in particular courts should give priority to matters defined as those necessary to protect health, safety, and liberty of individuals.” The order lists the matters courts should prioritize, which include domestic abuse restraining orders, Juvenile Court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters, mental health commitment hearings, and cases “where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available.”
Chief Judge John Ott issued a statement Sunday morning about the suspension of trials. He also said the courts will handle only those criminal jail cases where inmates wish to have their cases resolved.
The Alcovy Circuit includes Newton and Walton counties.
On the civil side, Ott said the courts will attempt to accommodate attorneys who need to have their cases heard. The cases to be heard will be determined on a case-by-case basis, as long as both parties to the lawsuit agree.
These decisions, issued Sunday, represent a change from a previous decision by the court that routine proceedings would continue for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.