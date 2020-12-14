COVINGTON — The first four days of school in 2021 for students in Newton County public schools will be all-virtual. Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey made the announcement last week via a letter to parents and families.
According to Fuhrey, Jan. 5-8, 2021 will be in an all-virtual format and/or with pre-developed assignments.
“As we are gearing up for the holidays, we are already excited about having a fresh start in 2021,” said Fuhrey in the communication to parents. “This year has been hard for everyone, and we are continually grateful for our families’ resilience, flexibility, and support as we have navigated these challenging times together.”
Fuhrey said the decision to keep schools closed until Jan. 11 was based on current quarantine guidelines and recommendations. Students who are receiving in-person instruction will return to their schools on Jan. 11. Students who are currently learning under the virtual format will continue as usual when school resumes on Jan. 11.
“We know that many students and their families will gather to celebrate during the holiday season and as a result, may come in close contact with or actually contract the COVID-19 virus,” said Fuhrey. “These extra few days of virtual-only learning will allow for exposure times to occur after the holidays and will minimize risk for students and faculty returning to school following the holiday break.
“It is always our top priority to keep our staff and your children safe as we educate them for the future,” Fuhrey added.
Schools will develop their instructional guidelines and procedures and notify parents of assignments and coursework required during the first four days of school in January. If technology is required, schools will work with parents to provide devices. Parents and/or guardians of in-person learners are welcome to pick-up free breakfast and lunch meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the nearest school. Virtual learners will continue to receive meals via their assigned bus route stops.
“I want to stress that there are no plans to revert to an all-virtual learning model for the second semester,” said Fuhrey. “Additionally, it is very important that all students participate Jan. 5-8, 2021. Depending on the information you receive from your child’s school, our current in-person students will be required to participate virtually and/or do the coursework assigned during this period of time in order to be marked present. Pre-developed assignments that are provided to students before the break begins must be completed by the time in-person students report to their first day in-person on Jan. 11, 2021.”
Parents with questions or concerns should contact their school administrator for additional details.
