CONYERS – Travis Hamilton, the owner of a home at 3421 Deer Hollow Road where a chop shop containing six stolen cars were found in April, turned himself in at the Rockdale County Jail on May 26, nine days after the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office sought the public's assistance in finding him.
On April 5, deputies responded to a GPS ping alert of a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat in the area of 3498 Deer Hollow Run. When deputies arrived, they found no such address but observed two vehicles leaving 3421 Deer Hollow Run in a hurry.
When units attempted to make contact at the residence, they found a black Dodge Charger sitting in the front driveway with the door open. While checking the home's perimeter, deputies found the stolen Dodge Challenger sitting under the back deck along with another Dodge Charger Hellcat.
The Rockdale Criminal Investigation Unit was contacted and executed a search warrant on the residence, which discovered an illegal chop shop operation containing a total of six stolen cars.
Hamilton was identified as the homeowner and named as the person responsible for the illegal operation. Hamilton had been eluding apprehension and refused to turn himself in, and on May 17 the Sheriff's Office issued a request for assistance from the public.
According to a news release, Hamilton turned himself in about 10:15 p.m. on May 26. He is charged with operating a chop shop and several counts of theft by receiving stolen property. This case is still ongoing and active.
