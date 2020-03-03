ATLANTA — Led by state legislators representing Newton County, the Georgia House of Representatives and Gov. Brian Kemp honored the late retired Assistant Police Chief Almond Turner at the state capitol on Feb. 27.
Turner retired in 2018 after 45 years of service and was a 23-year member of the Newton County Board of Education. He was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2019, while attending a birthday celebration in Meridian, Miss., for his wife's sister. His nephew, Christopher Denson, has been charged in connection with his murder.
The Turner family, Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton and his command staff, Covington Mayor Steve Horton, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, and Newton County Commission Chair Marcello Banes were among those attending the ceremony, which was sponsored by state Reps. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers; Dave Belton, R-Buckhead; and Dale Rutledge, R-McDonough; and state Senators Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; and Brian Strickland, R-McDonough.
Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said it was a kind gesture on the part of the state representatives to come together to "honor our hero."
"It was very touching," Malcom said. "It was so good to see the Turner family down on the floor and being recognized by everybody in the statehouse. I'm so glad they took the time to recognize him, and it was well deserved.
"The governor recognized them as well, and we got to spend a little time with him and the Turner family in his office, and there was a reception afterwards," Malcom continued. "I know the Turner family was very moved by it, as were we."
Malcom said he and other officers who attended the ceremony wore ties that belonged to Turner as a way to honor someone who was very special to them.
"Those of us who went from the Police Department, we'd been with him for three decades, so he was more than an boss," Malcom said. "He was a father figure, he was a friend, he was a mentor, and it is still incredibly difficult for us to deal with.
"And as difficult as it is for us, we can't imagine the Turner family and how they have to continue to mourn and heal. We're just trying to do everything we can. If they need anything at all, we're going to be there for them.
"It's always good to spend time with them," Malcom added. "When you see his children and see them smile, you're looking right into Almond's face. We've watched those children grow up, and Almond watched our children grow up. He was always involved in all our lives, and not just at work. We went on so many trips and training conferences together, and we've also just got great memories of him, which is something for us to hang onto, and it helps us. But it still hurts, and we miss him terribly."
