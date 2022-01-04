Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City By Paul P. Murphy, CNN Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating how almost 600 packages from Amazon ended up dumped in a rural area northeast of Oklahoma City.According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the packages, all from Amazon, were found on New Year's Eve. Some of the packages had the items within them removed the sheriff's office said."Apparently the thief isn't much of a reader," the statement said. "The books that were being delivered were left behind." The packages, according to the sheriff's office, were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas and had left an Amazon facility en route to a US Postal Service facility for delivery.The sheriff's office says they are working with USPS and have reached out to Amazon. CNN reached out to Amazon and the US Postal Inspectors for comment but did not immediately receive a response.This is the third recent incident in which dozens of packages were dumped, or found.Late November, hundreds of FedEx packages were found in a ravine in Alabama, purportedly dumped by a former FedEx driver. In December, a FedEx driver was arrested for dumping packages in North Carolina.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +9 A bundle of joy is on the way! These stars will all have babies in 2022 A New Year is just about to begin and some celebrities will have a very joyous 2022 when they welcome a new addition to their families. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Amazon.com Inc Companies Continents And Regions North America Oklahoma Oklahoma City Southwestern United States The Americas United States Package Amazon Sheriff Commerce Office Fedex Cable News Network Route More News News ASK AMY: Married man wonders about platonic friend Alice Queen 4 min ago 0 +3 News featuredpopularurgent Newton School System announces winners of 2021 Literacy Days Competition From Staff Reports Updated 9 min ago 0 News featuredpopularurgent Insurance Commissioner investigating auto arson in Covington From Staff Reports Updated 8 min ago 0 News featuredpopularurgent Rockdale welcomes first baby of 2022 Alice Queen Updated 8 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ASK AMY: Married man wonders about platonic friend Newton School System announces winners of 2021 Literacy Days Competition Insurance Commissioner investigating auto arson in Covington Rockdale welcomes first baby of 2022 What is 'flurona' and how serious is it? Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesResidents complain about lack of transparency in Rivian dealArmed robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase before crashing into guardrailTornado touches down in Newton on New Year's Eve; more severe weather possible todayMonroe woman facing charges in distracted driving fatalityDemand for COVID testing surges at Springfield Baptist test siteSuspect sought in Warner Robins robberyRockdale County Jail BlotterHigh winds cause power outages in east metroRockdale students return to school with virtual learning; return in person Jan. 10Masks required when school reopens in Newton Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you make a New Year's resolution for 2022? If you want to share your new year's resolution, post them in the comments below. This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes and I am going to work hard to keep it. No. Why bother? I won't keep it. Yes and no big deal if I don't keep it. It's just fun. No. I don't believe in making new year's resolutions. I haven't even thought about it. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.