CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners held its annual Student Shadow Day at various departments throughout the county on Thursday.
A total of eight Rockdale middle and high school students participated.
The program was free and included lunch, snacks and official Rockdale “swag.”
Georgia Connections student Jhari Cintron shadowed Rockdale Talent Management Generalist Chantall Hunt.
Hunt’s daily tasks include recruitment efforts, employee classification and compensation as well as employee benefits and public relations.
Cintron is a sophomore and enjoys animation and writing.
“My mom has always said I have a large amount of charisma and thought that this department would be good match for my interests and skills,” said Cintron. “Right now my friends and I are working on a story board for a book series called Split Ends, and we want to be able to get it published by the end of next year.”
Another ambitious student, Noah Branson, an eighth-grader at Ray Davis Middle School, shadowed Risk Management Manager Marcus Williams.
“My job is like four in one,” explained Williams. “My duties include liability, safety measures, litigation and investigation as well as workers compensation.”
“I’ve spent the day seeing how Mr. Williams goes and checks on different things throughout the county and he makes sure all the problems are getting fixed,” said Branson.
The duo tag-teamed tasks at the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Transportation, and Costley Mill Park, as well as some clerical duties in the office.
Branson aspires to work in sports management.
Overall, Shadow Day is designed to give generation-specific tips for entering the workforce including:
♦ Help in their career decision-making.
♦ Facilitate networking contract, potentially establishing mentoring relationships.
♦ Enhance students’ skills and abilities.
For information about the BOC and other student-based programs, visit www.rockdalecountyga.gov/our-government/board-of-commissioners.