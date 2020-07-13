COVINGTON — Amelia Fazio has been named membership director the the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce.
Fazio, a resident of Covington since 2014, is a graduate of the University of South Florida in Tampa with a degree in communications, specializing in public and organizational communication. After spending several years in marketing and public relations management for arts and cultural non-profits, she developed sales territories in the wholesale business-to-business apparel industry.
Fazio has been an active member of the Junior League and most recently served on the board of the Friends of Newton Parks. excited that she will be joining us in mid-July!
