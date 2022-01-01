Shown, left to right, are American Legion members who participated in the cleaning of Lt. Hensonn’s grave. They are Kent Fogleman, Bill Camacho, Senior Vice Commander Butch Henson, Ben Livesay, and Commander Art Darr.
Lt. Henson was lead navigator aboard the “Lead Banana” when the plane collided with another aircraft after completing its bombing mission over Magdeburg, Germany. All aboard were lost in the fiery wreckage except the waist gunner, who was able to bail out.
The gravestone marking Lt. Henson’s grave is shown here prior to cleaning.
CONYERS — Five members of Conyers American Legion Post #77 recently volunteered to clean the badly weathered and stained gravestone of Lt. William A. Henson II, a Conyers native killed in action during World War II. The gravestone is located in Eastview Cemetery.
“A cousin of Lt. Henson contacted the Legion and asked if we knew of a cleaning service he could hire to clean the gravestone,” explained Post #77 Commander Art Darr. “We immediately decided this should be something we should volunteer to do ourselves. It’s the least we can do to honor this great hero.”
Five Legion members stepped up to the task and, with the aid of a biodegradable cleaning solution specifically designed for their project, went to work cleaning Lt. Henson’s gravestone. After a whole bunch of elbow grease and sweat the gravestone began to show marked improvement.
“The cleaning solution will continue to work with the elements and the surface will become cleaner over time,” said Darr.
Lt. Henson was a graduate of Conyers High School and had completed two years at the Citadel before enlisting in the Air Corps and shipping overseas in April 1944.
On his 26th mission, Sept. 28, 1944, a mission to bomb industrial works near Magdeburg, Germany, he flew as lead navigator on a B-17G nicknamed “Lead Banana” belonging to the 544th Bomb Squadron, 348th Bomb Group (Heavy). After bombs away, his group ended up on a crossing course with a sister squadron of the 384th.
During this maneuvering another B-17G, the “Lazy Daisy,” collided with Lt. Henson’s plane. Henson and his crew were trapped in the fiery wreckage and perished except for the waist gunner who was able to bail out. Lt Henson’s body was identified by the Germans and buried in the cemetery at Ostingersleben, Germany. At the end of the war he was moved to the U.S. Military Cemetery a Margraten, Netherlands. In 1949, at the request of his family, Lt. Henson’s remains were returned to the U.S. and buried at Eastview Cemetery in Conyers.
At the time of his death, Henson was 21 years old.
