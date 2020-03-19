CONYERS — Amici, the popular pizza and wings restaurant, has announced plans to temporarily close the Conyers, Covington and Madison stores in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The stores will remain closed at least until March 31.
“Clearly, it is in the best interest to the health of both our guests and employees to close the doors for several weeks,” said Amici Food Group CEO Mike Torino. “We want to be socially responsible and follow the guidelines put forth by federal, state and local officials. Therefore, it does not make sense to be open when those authorities are specifically advising against dining out and congregating in groups of people.”
The Amici location in Monroe is a franchise and operates independently of Amici Food Group.
While Georgia has so far not not yet mandated that restaurants temporarily shut down, Amici management decided to take that step not only to protect the community, but also because company officials believe doing so will better position the restaurant for reopening once the health crisis has passed.
“We believe that – if we all pull together as a community and make these kind of prudent decisions – the restaurant industry as a whole will bounce back quickly once things calm down,” Torino said. “It will be tough to weather this storm, certainly, but Amici will emerge stronger and better than ever. Keep an eye on our website at www.amici-cafe.com and follow our social media accounts for updates and information on when you can once again enjoy your favorite pizza, hot wings and more. Stay safe and we will see you again soon!”
Amici Food Group did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the impact the closings would have on store employees.
