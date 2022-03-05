Amtrak has temporarily suspended service between Washington, DC, and Philadelphia for the weekend after a freight train derailed, the railroad service said Saturday.
The derailment was in Perryman, Maryland, Amtrak said.
Norfolk Southern, owner the freight train, said in a statement 20 loaded coal cars derailed about 20 miles north of Baltimore and the material "does not pose a danger to responders or the community."
No one was injured, the company said.
"Currently, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, and federal authorities have teams on site, and we are working together to restore service as quickly as possible," the statement added.
Amtrak said the high-speed Acela service will also be limited.
A number of trains scheduled to depart from or arrive in New York have been rerouted or canceled.
Affected customers will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, the service said, adding it will waive additional charges for customers who want to change their reservation.
Norfolk Southern said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
