Amy Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the first woman and the fourth person on "Jeopardy!" to earn more than $1 million in winnings on Friday's episode.
Schneider's $42,200 score in her 28th victory brought her total winnings to $1,019,001, according to the game show.
"It feels amazing, it feels strange," Schneider said in a statement. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."
The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700; James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories; and Matt Amodio, who won $1,518,601 during his 38-game streak last year.
Better Mortgage, an online lender and homeownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine how homeownership rates have changed over the past 25 years. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.